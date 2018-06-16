THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson Purchases 12,200 Shares

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $94,794.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THL Credit opened at $7.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THL Credit by 1,316.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. National Securities lowered shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

