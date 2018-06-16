Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 1,721 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 400,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200,594 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. AXA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 38,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NetEase traded down $0.16, reaching $254.88, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,238. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $222.32 and a 1-year high of $377.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.21.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

