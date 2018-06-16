Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Position Lifted by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV accounts for about 0.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of CX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 3,977,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,500. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $8.70 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $10.60) on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.