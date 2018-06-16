Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.30). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters traded down $0.14, reaching $40.94, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,687,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,500. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

