Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Insider Acquires C$111,522.18 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) insider Woodbridge Company Limited The acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$111,522.18.

Thomson Reuters opened at C$53.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of C$46.69 and a 52 week high of C$62.12.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 9.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

