US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 32.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 570,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,282,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $161.48.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

