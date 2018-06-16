THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) insider Paul Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,656.90).

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00), reaching GBX 2 ($0.03), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,000. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

