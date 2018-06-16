Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,226 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,209,885.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,626 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Stephens set a $59.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

FLIR Systems traded up $0.56, reaching $54.86, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,150,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,726. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.69. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.84 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.