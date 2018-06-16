Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $524,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,854 shares of company stock worth $37,802,396. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,171. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $141.78 and a 52 week high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.