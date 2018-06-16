Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $112,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial traded down $0.18, reaching $101.91, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 586,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $375.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $1,336,252.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,053.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $57,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,559 shares of company stock worth $3,211,113. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

