Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,233,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 841,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,058,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,675,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $75.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Anthony Raver acquired 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.20 per share, with a total value of $100,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,662.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.