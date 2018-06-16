Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $478,000 Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seaboard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period.

Seaboard traded up $84.74, hitting $4,029.74, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $3,725.50 and a 1-year high of $4,690.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $26.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

