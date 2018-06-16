Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,609 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 92.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

