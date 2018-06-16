Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.50% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $21,863,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,892,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 700,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 168,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 523,600 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

CDR stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

