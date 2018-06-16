Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.93 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.22.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $24,679,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,770,739.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $490.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.19 and a 1 year high of $496.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

