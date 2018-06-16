Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Blue Hills Bancorp worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHBK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $37,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Leary sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $229,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $426,645. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp traded up $0.15, hitting $21.35, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 74,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The company has a market cap of $569.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 4.31%. research analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Blue Hills Bancorp Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply