Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Blue Hills Bancorp worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHBK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $37,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Leary sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $229,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $426,645. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp traded up $0.15, hitting $21.35, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 74,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The company has a market cap of $569.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 4.31%. research analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Blue Hills Bancorp Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.