Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 1,156.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.77% of Unit worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE UNT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 852,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Unit Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

