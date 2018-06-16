Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $562,000 Holdings in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 263,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Kindred Healthcare worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KND. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Healthcare by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 641,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Healthcare alerts:

KND stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 855,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Kindred Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.