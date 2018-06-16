Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,936 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs opened at $134.50 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.