Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Community Bank System by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Bank System by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 54,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $297,509.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 13,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $787,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

