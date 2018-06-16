72,314 Shares in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH traded down $0.02, reaching $6.14, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,067. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 88.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 22.77%. equities research analysts forecast that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

