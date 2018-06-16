Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International traded down $3.70, reaching $589.00, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,701. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.01. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $595.00 to $568.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $676,004.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,906.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $10,795,962. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

