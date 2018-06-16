Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx comprises about 2.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 171,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 187,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down $0.36, hitting $45.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 86,065,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,929,938. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

