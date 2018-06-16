Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $144.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of salesforce.com remained flat at $$138.41 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,710,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 307.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $217,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,638.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,543 shares of company stock valued at $76,523,465. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.