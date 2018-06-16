Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) One Day Volume Hits $661,388.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Tierion has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $661,388.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00587646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094047 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ChaoEX, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

