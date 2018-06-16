TIGENIX/S (NASDAQ:TIG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about TIGENIX/S (NASDAQ:TIG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TIGENIX/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3581055624099 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TIGENIX/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIGENIX/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get TIGENIX/S alerts:

Shares of TIG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. TIGENIX/S has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About TIGENIX/S

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for TIGENIX/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIGENIX/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.