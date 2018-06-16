Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,357,163.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 217,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, June 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 280,817 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,596.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 405,657 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,506.27.

On Monday, June 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,578,934 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,947,208.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 776,138 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,622,893.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.63 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.86.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,504,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 140,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 99.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,998,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 1,989,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 114.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 232,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.