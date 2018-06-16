Tile Shop (TTS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tile Shop earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3681491988579 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TTS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 824,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,731. The company has a market cap of $404.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.64 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

