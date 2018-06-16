Tilly’s (TLYS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of -0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $536,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $488,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $72,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,982. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 90,657 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

