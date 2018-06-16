Time Warner (TWX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the media conglomerate an impact score of 46.3633165961779 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Time Warner remained flat at $$98.77 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Time Warner has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWX. Loop Capital cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

