Timken Co (TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. Timken posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,900.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Timken by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken traded down $0.40, reaching $47.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 900,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,093. Timken has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

