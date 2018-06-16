Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Insider Timothy James Wilson Sells 1,300 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) insider Timothy James Wilson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$74,100.00.

Timothy James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, Timothy James Wilson sold 200 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$11,400.00.

Shares of Equitable Group traded down C$0.64, reaching C$57.54, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,081. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.25.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

