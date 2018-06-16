Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Position Reduced by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Titan International worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,452,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Leucadia National Corp raised its position in Titan International by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 30,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,335,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Titan International traded up $0.14, hitting $11.81, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,793. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $698.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $425.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.27 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.