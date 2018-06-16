Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Titan International (NYSE:TWI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Titan International earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6353551431405 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Titan International opened at $11.81 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Titan International has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $700.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $425.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

