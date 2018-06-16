Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 million, a P/E ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,899.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 159,478 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 840,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 136,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 339,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 2,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

