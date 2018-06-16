Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,178 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.18% of Tivity Health worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $707,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tivity Health traded up $0.27, reaching $34.43, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 695,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,738. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

