TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $76,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 115,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,692 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 125,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,567. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nomura set a $87.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.