TLP Group LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1,550.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $91,566,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,417,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $58,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,323,000 after buying an additional 351,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 326,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Hexcel opened at $71.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $608,097.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,522.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

