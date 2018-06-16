TLP Group LLC Buys New Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,579,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,547,000 after acquiring an additional 225,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $219,304.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $885,695 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

