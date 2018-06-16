TLP Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

TLP Group LLC lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC opened at $45.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

