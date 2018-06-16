TLP Group LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 2,480.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $130.94 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12 month low of $101.17 and a 12 month high of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

