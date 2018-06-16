TLP Group LLC Purchases 2,794 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10,746.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,173,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Whitson purchased 3,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

