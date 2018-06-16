Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Toll Brothers opened at $38.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

