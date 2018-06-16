TopCoin (TOP) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. TopCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopCoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00587576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00242830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00093473 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

