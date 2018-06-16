TopCoin (CRYPTO:TOP) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. TopCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $41.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00585042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241160 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094149 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

