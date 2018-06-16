Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,586 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.96% of Toro worth $64,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $3,060,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Cleveland Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

TTC opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $488,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

