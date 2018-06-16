Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) insider Paul Randolph Jewer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.13, for a total transaction of C$23,252.00.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 17th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Paul Randolph Jewer purchased 110 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.30 per share, with a total value of C$6,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$33,900.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$59.15 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$59.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.09). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of C$676.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

TIH has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

