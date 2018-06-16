West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 815.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 813,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 715,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after acquiring an additional 400,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,734,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.03. 657,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

