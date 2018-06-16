Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $6,157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $212,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.