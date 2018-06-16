Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 12,054 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $831,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $951,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,050,214. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,060. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.91. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seattle Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

